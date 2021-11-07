Local

Boy, 11, Missing in Brighton, Boston Police Say

John Seto has gone missing in the past -- last time, he was found in downtown Boston near Park and Tremont streets

By Asher Klein

An 11-year-old boy went missing Sunday in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, police said.

John Seto was last seen about 3 p.m. on Wiltshire Road near Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston police said. He was in a green shirt and cargo shorts and had an LL Bean backpack.

John is 4-foot-100, about 75 lbs. and has brown eyes and dark hair.

"He suffers from mental health issues," police said in a statement, without elaborating, and does not have a cellphone. He also has gone missing in the past -- last time, he was found in downtown Boston near Park and Tremont streets.

He rides the MBTA B Line; visits libraries, playgrounds and Boston College; and has a friend on Sumner Street in Newton, police said

Anyone with information about John is asked to call police at 617-343-4256 or 911.

