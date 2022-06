A toddler is missing in Lowell, Massachusetts, local police said Tuesday.

The 3-year-old's name is Harry, according to the Lowell Police Department. He was last seen in gray pants with white stripe and a long-sleeved maroon shirt.

Police had been searching Lowell's outer Pawtucketville neighborhood earlier in the day.

More information wasn't immediately given.

This story will be updated when more information is available.