Caught in Dot

Bred Gourmet: 5 Years of Bringing THE Burgers to Dorchester

By Maureen Dahill

Bred Gourmet via Caught in Dot

Five years ago, Tamo Barrow opened Bred Gourmet and has been serving up some of the best burgers around!

This wildly popular Lower Mills spot serves ’em up just the way you like them – like the Bred Classic made with grass fed beef, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and chipotle lime aioli served on a brioche bun. Pair with one of their many beers available in bottle or on draught! Bred also serves wine too!

Check out our 30 Question with Bred’s owner! 

Thank you Bred Gourmet for making our neighborhood a little more delicious!

Make sure to follow them on Instagram! 

The post Bred Gourmet: 5 years of bringing THE burgers to the neighborhood appeared first on Caught In Dot.

This article tagged under:

Caught in Dotfood & drink
