Broken Rail Line to Cause Commuter Delays

A broken rail line is expected to cause delays for commuters as it impacts some trains on the Greenbush, Middleboro/Kingston and Lakeville lines. Crews were working on the broken track Wednesday morning near the JFK/UMass station.

The MBTA said all Greenbush Middleborough and Kingston Line trains will originate and terminate at Braintree until further notice. Greenbush Line trains will originate and terminate at Quincy Center for.

Passengers will be accommodated by the Red Line for continued service inbound and outbound. No further information was immediately available.

