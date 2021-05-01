Brookline Keeps Outdoor Mask Mandate Despite State Lifting Restriction

Officials in Brookline, Mass are still requiring that masks be worn outdoors in the town despite the state lifting its outdoor mask mandate.

Face coverings are now only required outside in Massachusetts in public places when it is not possible to socially distance — or when required for other reasons, including at outdoor events, according to Gov. Charlie Baker's revised order.

Face coverings are still required at all times in indoor public places, including stores.

Brookline's town manager and health commissioner said in a public statement on Friday that the town is delaying compliance with Baker's order to relax face coverings in outdoor places until they have a chance to review it at the town's next Advisory Council on Public Health meeting.

“Our face covering requirement has served as a protective layer that limits the possibility of spreading COVID-19 and we are reluctant to relax it at this time without further public input and review by the Advisory Council on Public Health," health commissioner Dr. Swannie Jett said in a written statement.