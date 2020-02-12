Boston Bruins

Bruins, Harpoon Team Up on Locally Inspired Beer

By Jake Levin

Harpoon Brewery is teaming up with a member of the Bruins to create a black and gold-en ale.

Bruins forward Chris Wagner visited the brewery in the Seaport last week to help brew "Don't Poke the Bear," a collaboration which will yield a golden ale. Wagner pushed for the recipe, which includes black honey, himself.

"I'm kind of all over the board," Wagner told Boston.com of his beer drinking preferences. "I like Harpoon's original IPA the best. I like the UFO here. But I'll try other stuff, too."

The final product, which will be 5.1% ABV, will be ready in a few weeks.

Wagner was a logical choice to represent the Bruins in teaming up with Harpoon, given his local roots. He was born in Walpole and played three years of high school hockey at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood before joining the South Shore Kings prior to attending Colgate University.

