Brush Fire at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Amid Dry Conditions in Mass.

A brush fire was apparently burning Tuesday morning at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts.

Heavy smoke was visible in aerial footage of the area on Tuesday morning.

The dry conditions have created an elevated risk of brush fires in Massachusetts, and several have already sparked in the state since Friday.

Between the wind and parched land, firefighters warn that even the most common actions like a camp fire or even cooking mistakes that start a small fire, could ignite a burn that requires an aggressive attack by emergency crews.

The Department of Conservation said there have been about 670 wildfires across Massachusetts since January — all at least a tenth of an acre or larger.

About 98% of those fires were said to be caused by people.