Burglar Caught on Camera Stealing From Elderly in Quincy

Police are searching for a man responsible for breaking into apartments at a housing building in Quincy, Massachusetts, and stealing from elderly residents.

A man could be seen on surveillance video following a resident into a Quincy housing authority building Monday on Clay Street.

The elderly person opens a back door with his keycard, and the burglar piggybacks in, sneaking into the building.

He then hits up multiple units, stealing tenants credit cards.

"Unfortunately, this is the most vulnerable population of elderly and disabled residents, and it's just horrific," said James Marathas of the Quincy Housing Authority.

Paula Mucci says she's a victim. She was in the building, but left her apartment unlocked for a few minutes.

"My bed was kind of messed up and my papers … and I had a red wallet … and I only put my card in there and it was open, and my card was gone," said Mucci. "Whoever took the card just spent over $200, and they tried spending over $1,000, but they stopped that. I didn't have that much, anyway."

Even more brazen, another victim was actually in his apartment when the burglar snuck in.

The burglar sometimes went through the sliding doors on the balconies.

One victim was in his bed sleeping at the time.

Marathas said the burglar was taking advantage of people "who literally live dollar for dollar for their medications, their food, their rent."

Mucci and the housing authority staff are thankful for the tens of thousands of dollars in new security cameras recently installed, and the crystal clear images they got of the suspect.

The burglar may have left in a gray-colored SUV, although they don't know for sure.

If you know who he is, please contact Quincy Police Detective William Monteith by calling 617-745-5767 or emailing wmonteith@quincyma.gov.