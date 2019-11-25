Buffalo Wild Wings Holds Fundraiser for Family of Late Restaurant Manager

A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Burlington, Mass is holding a weeklong fundraiser to support the family of the general manager who died in a chemical incident earlier this month.

Ryan Baldera died after inhaling toxic fumes from two accidentally-mixed cleaning agents at the Burlington restaurant. Baldera, of Lawrence, left behind a wife and a newborn son.

All proceeds from dine-in or carry-out orders placed from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 will go towards an education fund for Baldera’s son, the restaurant said in a statement.

The fundraiser will also include a silent auction for items such as game-day experiences and signed memorbilia.

The restaurant is located at 15 South Ave in Burlington, Mass. and is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.