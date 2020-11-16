Buttermilk & Bourbon Plans to Open at Arsenal Yards in East Watertown

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A well-known local chef and restaurateur who recently opened a seafood spot on the North Shore will also be opening a second location of a Southern-influenced restaurant he opened in Boston a few years ago, with this one coming to a new development by the Charles River.

According to a press release, Jason Santos is planning to open a new location of Buttermilk & Bourbon at Arsenal Yards in East Watertown, joining the original on Commonwealth Avenue in the Back Bay. Once the new outlet opens, expect New Orleans-inspired cuisine along with a wide variety of bourbons and other spirits as well as beer, wine, and cocktails.

In addition to Buttermilk & Bourbon, Santos is also behind Citrus & Salt and Abby Lane in Boston and the new B&B Fish in Marblehead, and he is also known for being on the Fox reality TV show Hell's Kitchen ten years back along with other shows.

If all goes as planned, the new location of Buttermilk & Bourbon will open in 2021.

The website for the original Buttermilk & Bourbon in the Back Bay can be found at https://www.buttermilkbourbon.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

