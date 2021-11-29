Calif. Woman Dies in Crash on I-190 in Mass.

A woman from Southern California died in a crash on Interstate 190 in Massachusetts on Monday, police said.

The woman, a 63-year-old from Pasadena, died before Massachusetts State Police arrived at the scene in Lancaster, officials said. People in another vehicle in the crash were taken to a local hospital and expected to survive their injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It wasn't immediately clear what took place in the crash, reported about 10:35 a.m. The northbound side of the highway was closed for about 90 minutes while investigators examined the scene and it was cleaned up, police said.

The woman who died was not immediately identified.

State police were continuing to investigate the crash.