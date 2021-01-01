Local

Massachusetts

Cambridge Man Stabbed Near MIT's Campus

Cambridge police are investigating the apparent stabbing that took place at the Newtowne Court apartments, near the intersection of Main and Windsor streets.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Cambridge man was injured Friday night when he was stabbed near Massachusetts Institute of Technology's campus.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury, police said. No update was given on the man's condition.

The stabbing is believed to be the result of a domestic altercation, police said.

Following the incident, MIT sent out an active alert advising students to stay away from the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

