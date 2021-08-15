Cambridge, Mass. Police Seek Missing Man

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts are looking for a 32-year-old man.

Aveyen Farneth was last seen at apporximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at his sister’s home on Amory Street in Mid-Cambridge, according to police. He was visiting from Vermont.

Police say Farneth was last seen wearing black cut-off shorts and a black t-shirt with bleach stains. He was not wearing shoes.

Farneth does not currently have a mustache like he does in the provided photo, according to police.

Anyone with information on Farneth’s whereabouts can contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.