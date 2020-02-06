Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Cambridge Police Search for Missing Woman

Cambridge Police

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing woman who has not been seen since the weekend.

Authorities say 34-year-old Toni Napoleon was last seen in Cambridge around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Napoleon is described as being about 5'4 and 173 pounds with a dark complexion, short hair and brown eyes.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Marathon 5 mins ago

Boston Marathon Tweaks Start Times to Emphasize Women’s Race

New England Revolution 16 mins ago

Revolution’s 25th-Anniversary Jersey Is a Call Back to the Team’s First

When Napoleon was last seen, she was wearing a shiny jacket with a fur collar, a blue scarf and a skirt. She was carrying a black handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Cambridge Police Department directly at 617-349-3300.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCambridgemissing person
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us