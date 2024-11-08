Authorities investigating shooting death outside Dollar General store in southern NH

Authorities are investigating a shooting death that occurred outside a Dollar General store in southern New Hampshire on Thursday night.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said it responded to the scene of the suspicious death of a male that occurred after a reported shooting incident on Thursday night in the area of a Dollar General store on Wilton Road in Milford.

In an update released Friday morning, the attorney general's office said the incident started at 8:26 p.m. when 911 dispatchers received a phone call for gunshots fired outside the Dollar General store. Responding officers discovered evidence of multiple gunshots being fired in the parking lot. They were led to the rear of the property, where they found a man dead, apparently from a gunshot wound.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted Friday morning by the chief medical examiner.

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance. Anyone who was in the area of the Dollar General parking lot or saw or heard the gunshots is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-223-3856 or MCU@dos.nh.gov.

No further details are expected to be released until after the autopsy is complete and the man's family members have been notified of his death.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under active investigation, the attorney general's office said.