Candlelight vigil held for National Grid worker killed in Waltham

Hundreds of people gathered in Cambridge on Saturday to honor the memory of the National Grid worker who was killed in Waltham this week.

Family, friends and loved ones of 36-year-old Roderick Jackson remembered him as a loving man whose life, along with the life of Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, was taken too soon.

Attendees of the candlelight vigil, held at Hoyt Field in Cambridge, called for justice after a driver struck and killed Jackson and Tracey at a detail site on Totten Pond Road in Waltham last Wednesday. Two other National Grid workers were hurt in the incident.

“I didn’t know his heart was this big until I saw all these people," Jackson's cousin told NBC 10 Boston. “He help a lot of friends, because he was always good to everyone, always willing to help.”

Jackson's family says he was an animal lover, a former football player in high school, and a basketball player in college.

“This is a tragic event that took the lives of two great men," a spokesperson for the Cambridge Police Department told NBC 10 Boston. "