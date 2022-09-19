Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
migrants

Lawmakers Call on Justice Dept. to Investigate Migrants Flown to Mass.

State Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Dylan Fernandes said all of the migrants, now at Joint Base Cape Cod, have met with immigration attorneys and have been processed by ICE

By Abbey Niezgoda

State Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Dylan Fernandes speaking to media near Joint Base Cape Cod on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, about the migrants who'd been flown by Florida to Massachusetts last week.
NBC10 Boston

Two Cape Cod lawmakers are calling for an investigation by the Department of Justice after 50 migrants were dropped off on Martha's Vineyard last week without warning.

State Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Dylan Fernandes toured the base Monday morning and met with some of the migrants. They said the migrants used words like "tricked" and "kidnapping" when describing their journey to Massachusetts, and that one migrant told him he thought he was going to Washington, D.C.

Both of the lawmakers said they think Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis broke the law and called it a "political stunt" using "human beings as political pawns" — a sentiment that U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren evoked Monday as well.

The migrants continue to receive services at Joint Base Cape Cod, which has been set up as a temporary shelter. The base is offering housing, meals, medical care and legal assistance, and the lawmakers said all of them have met with immigration attorneys and have been processed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
The lawyers representing at least 30 of the migrants are calling on U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey to formally open investigations into the coordination behind this situation.

Cyr and Fernandes said two of the migrants will be moving off the base as early as Monday to meet up with family in New York. Arrangements are still being made for the others. Officials are also in discussions with districts, including Bourne Public Schools, about enrolling the six children there.

More on the migrants flown to Massachusetts

Martha's Vineyard Sep 18

Baker Calls for U.S. Immigration System Changes After Migrants Flown to Mass.

Martha's Vineyard Sep 17

Mass. Mobilizes to Provide Shelter, Education for Migrants Flown in Unannounced

Martha's Vineyard Sep 16

Fla. Sending Migrants North Evokes Memories of 1962 ‘Reverse Freedom Rides'

This article tagged under:

migrantsDepartment of JusticeCape CodiceMartha's Vineyard
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us