Car crash closes street in Marshfield

Marshfield police referred questions to Massachusetts State Police

By Asher Klein

A car crash closed a street in Marshfield, Massachusetts, on Monday, local police said.

The crash closed Plain Street between Flaggler and Old Plain streets, according to Marshfield police. The road has since reopened.

Marshfield police referred questions to Massachusetts State Police. NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for more information.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

