Taunton

Car Crash in Taunton Causes Injuries; Delays Expected on Route 24

The right lane of Route 24 was closed and delays were expected

By Asher Klein

A car crash left an unknown number of people injured in Taunton Tuesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The crash, involving multiple vehicles, took place on Route 24 headed north, before the intersection with Route 140, officials said. They said there were injuries but didn't specify how many.

The right lane of Route 24 was closed and delays were expected.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

