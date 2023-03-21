Car Crash in Taunton Causes Injuries; Delays Expected on Route 24

A car crash left an unknown number of people injured in Taunton Tuesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The crash, involving multiple vehicles, took place on Route 24 headed north, before the intersection with Route 140, officials said. They said there were injuries but didn't specify how many.

The right lane of Route 24 was closed and delays were expected.

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in #Taunton on RT-24-NB Before Exit 17 (Rt-140). Right lane closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 21, 2023

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.