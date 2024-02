A car crashed into two vehicles at Roche Bros. supermarket in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, getting wedged right between them.

Wellesley police said the crash occurred at the Roche Bros. on Linden Street. One person suffered minor injuries.

WPD investigating a crash at Roche Brothers on Linden St that just occurred. One person had minor injuries. More to follow later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/r1ouBu2idv — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) February 19, 2024

The cause of the crash has not been released.