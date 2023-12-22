Car crashes into building in South Boston

A car crashed into a building in South Boston Thursday night.

The crash happened at the corner of L Street and East Broadway.

Video shows Massachusetts State Police at the scene just after 10 p.m. The car appeared to have sustained front-end damage and airbags could be seen deployed.

It's unclear at this time what led to the crash. NBC10 Boston reached out to state police for information but have yet to hear back.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.