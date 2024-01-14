Massachusetts

Car crashes into Dollar Tree store in Lakeville, drives away

Lakeville police say they are investigating the crash that occurred at 56 Main Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A car crashed into a Dollar Tree store in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, before driving away from the scene, police say.

Officers responded to the Dollar Tree, located at 56 Main Street, around 10 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had hit the retail store and found the building damaged.

According to an initial investigation, police say a vehicle jumped the curb and hit the building, breaking glass on the storefront. The driver then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The building commissioner was notified.

An investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lakeville Police Department at 508-947-4422.

