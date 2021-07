Authorities are responding to a house in Hingham after a car crashed into it early Thursday morning.

The car went into a house on North Street around 6:30 a.m., the Hingham Fire Department said in a statement.

The street is closed and drivers should avoid the area as the scene is still active, fire officials added.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.