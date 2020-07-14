Local

Car Crashes Into MGH Chelsea HealthCare Center, Forcing Evacuations

No significant damage was reported to the building

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the building sustained significant structural damage. Officials said the damage is not believed to be significant.

A car crashed into a hospital in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning, forcing the building to be evacuated.

Chelsea Fire said the accident occurred sometime after 8 a.m. at the MGH Chelsea HealthCare Center at 151 Everett Ave. The building was evacuated but people are not being let back into the building.

No injuries have been reported, fire officials said.

MGH Chelsea described the incident as a slow-speed accident. They said an employee was pulling into a parking space and the car's brakes failed. The building has been inspected and is structurally sound.

No further information was immediately available.

