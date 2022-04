A car crashed into a private preschool in Burlington, Massachusetts on Friday.

Police said there are no injuries after the crash at the Primrose School of Burlington on Greenleaf Way, a private preschool and day care facility. The building inspector has been called in to assess the damage.

Police units on scene for a report of a car into the building at the Primrose school. Luckily no injuries reported. Building inspector enroute. Investigation ongoing. Check here for updates. — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) April 22, 2022

More details were not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.