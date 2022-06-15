Car Linked to Chase, Carjacking Found in Norwood

Massachusetts State Police found a car in Norwood that they believe was involved in the carjacking and police chase that ended in Dorchester Tuesday.

A person wearing a ski mask and sunglasses led police on a chase in car that had been jacked several days ago. A trooper spotted it and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off. The police chased ended in a crash in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday.

Troopers could be seen searching a car on Route 1 in Norwood early Wednesday morning that is believed to be connected to the case.

NBC Boston

The police chase came to an end when the car crashed into three others at Morrissey Boulevard and Freeport Street, police said. The driver tried to run but was arrested on Ashland Street.

One of the people driving a car the suspected carjacker hit had to be cut from their vehicle and was sent to the hospital, police said. They are expected to survive.

Police didn't immediately share the driver's name or more information about the carjacking.