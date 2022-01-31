Car Vs. Train Crash in Stoughton Causes Delays

Commuters should expect delays after a crash involving a car and a train Monday morning in Stoughton.

Stoughton police said the crash blocked off Wyman Street and Canton Street. The Stoughton police worked with MBTA officials to clear the train from the roadway.

Stoughton Line Train 865 (7 a.m. from South Station) was operating into Stoughton and was 40-50 minutes behind schedule. Stoughton Line Train 866 (8:15 a.m. from Stoughton) has been cancelled. The next inbound service from Stoughton will be Train 868 (9:15 a.m. from Stoughton).

⚠️ Stoughton Line Train 866 (8:15 am from Stoughton) is cancelled today due to obstruction in the right of way. The next inbound service from Stoughton will be Train 868 (9:15 am from Stoughton). — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 31, 2022

A crash involving a car and a train has Wyman Street & Canton Street blocked. There are no injuries and we are working with MBTA Officials to clear the train from the roadway. This may impact service on the Stoughton line. See @MBTA for updates — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) January 31, 2022

No injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.