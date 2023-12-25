Cardinal asks for peace and reflection in Christmas mass in Boston

Cardinal Sean O'Malley is sending a message calling for forgiveness and peace around the world amidst wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Parishioners said it was a beautiful Christmas mass full of love and a time for reflection at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End.

"We celebrate Christmas when we make it a feast of love, of friendship, of reconciliation and of peace" the cardinal said during mass. "Peace on earth seems like a shattered dream in today's world with these terrible wars in the Ukraine and the holy land with the contentious political climate in our country and even polarization in the church"

"In a world where there is still no room in the inn, we must commit ourselves to a compassionate response for the poor, the sick, the refugee, the prisoner, the stranger, the homeless" he added asking church members to be compassionate to those who are struggling.

It was a message that made many parishioners reflect.

"The meaning of Christmas and love itself and how we should all work together and get along" said Joe Haden, who visited from Kentucky.

Towards the end of his homily, Cardinal O'Malley asked parishioners to forgive those who have wronged us and to ask pardon of someone we have wronged, reminding people that Christmas is always an invitation to start again.