CDC director to visit Boston health center, encouraging fall vaccinations

By Matt Fortin

Ethan Hyman/The Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be visiting Boston on Wednesday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen is set to visit the Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury as part of a fall vaccination campaign.

Cohen is expected to tour the health center with local health officials, as well as speak to news outlets about vaccines ahead of the winter respiratory virus season.

Her visit is scheduled for 8 a.m.

