Celtics Fans Look to Game 2 After Sunday Loss to Bucks

Celtics fans weren't too happy with the outcome of the first game in the second-round series of the NBA playoffs, but they're holding out hope for the next one.

The Boston Celtics fell to the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday with a final score of 101-89. The C's and their fans now look to Game 2, which will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the TD Garden.

The Celtics did pretty much everything they wanted to on the defensive end against Giannis Antetokounmpo. They just couldn’t overcome what Milwaukee collectively did to them when they had the ball.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Boston produced its worst offensive performance of this postseason during its loss to the Bucks on Sunday, shooting a playoff-low 33% (28 of 84) with just 21 assists and a playoff-high 18 turnovers.

Milwaukee did it by limiting Boston’s top two scorers, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to 21 and 12 points respectively, on a combined 10-of-21 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Greek Freak finished with his second career playoff triple-double, posting 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Celtics scored the fewest points in a game since late December. It was the first time they lost by double digits since February.

While the Celtics couldn’t score enough to take Game 1 against the defending champs, they came in with the assist – to help boost sales at area bars and restaurants.

Fans who went watched at the TD Garden Sunday drowned their sorrows at local watering holes after the game.

“Not going to lie, I didn't love it,” said Celtics fan Nick Mannetta

“Typically I go home and cry,” admitted Patrick Haggen. “I don’t think we threw the ball enough. Set up for the three pointer far too often. I think we have to go at Giannis. Think we have to make him play the game. I think we are way too settled on playing the Milwaukee Bucks game.”

While Celtics fans were not out to celebrate, the few Bucks fans who were in town were doing just that.

“We're going to have a couple of drinks tonight and we're going to celebrate it," said Milwaukee fan Jason Mackie. "But there's always Game 2.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.