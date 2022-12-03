Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Celtics

Celtics' Marcus Smart Questionable for Sunday Vs. Nets

By Justin Leger

Marcus Smart listed as questionable for Sunday vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics could be without Marcus Smart when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Smart was listed as questionable on the C's Saturday injury report due to a left hip contusion. The veteran guard took a hard fall on his hip during Friday night's loss to the Miami Heat but played through it.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Who are the best '20 Under 25' athletes in Boston sports? Cast your vote here

Losing Smart for any amount of time would be a tough blow for Boston. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been outstanding through his first 21 games of the campaign, averaging 11.8 points and a career-high 7.7 assists while shooting a personal-best 44.9 percent from the floor.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Natick 34 mins ago

Police Looking for Missing 12-Year-Old in Natick

forecast 2 hours ago

Cool Temperatures and Sunny Skies on Sunday

If Smart is out on Sunday, Malcolm Brogdon could take his spot in the starting lineup.

The Celtics will look to bounce back against a Nets team that has won four straight games. Tip-off for Sunday's matchup is set for 6 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsMarcus Smart
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us