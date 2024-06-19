Celtics to celebrate 18th title with victory parade Friday: What to know before you go

Crews in Boston are busy planning and prepping more than two dozen duck boats for the Boston Celtics’ rolling rally on Friday – an event that’s expected to draw more than a million fans.

Meanwhile, the Celtics players have taken their trophy to Miami to relax for a few days, while the city of Boston prepares to celebrate them with that duck boat parade.

Luckily, we’ve had more than our fair share of these championship celebrations – like when the Celtics won back in 2008 – so the logistical plans are in place, they just need to be tweaked a little bit.

This week’s heat wave is delaying the festivities until Friday, as city officials urge fans to be prepared with extra water and sunscreen and to use the MBTA, buying tickets early to avoid waiting in long lines Friday morning.

The rolling rally is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. in front of TD Garden on Causeway Street, passing by City Hall Plaza, and then the Boston Common on Tremont Street – both of those locations will have misting centers to help keep fans cool – and then it will end on Boylston Street by the Hynes.

The entire parade is expected to be fairly quick – about 90 minutes – so hopefully fans aren’t out in the heat for too long.

There are parking restrictions and street closures to consider if you're headed into the city Friday. Here's a link to the full list of closures.

Four Boston Public Schools - Snowden International High School, Josiah Quincy Upper School, Josiah Quincy Elementary School and the Eliot School - will be closed Friday due to the restrictions, making their last day of class Thursday.