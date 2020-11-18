Chelsea Man Arrested in Boston Public Garden Sexual Assault

Boston police announced Wednesday that they have arrested a Chelsea man in connection with a sexual assault in the city's Public Garden earlier this month.

Francisco Romero, 38, was arrested around 5:15 a.m. in the area of 31 Library St. in Chelsea, according to Boston police. He is facing charges of aggravated rape, assault by means of a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Detectives said Romero encountered the victim on Nov. 8 in the area of Bromfield Street and then forcefully brought her through the Boston Common into the Public Garden, where he sexually assaulted her just after 2 a.m.

The Boston Police Department had released several images of the suspect in the hope that the public would be able to help identify him.

The victim did not know the man, according to authorities.

It was the second incident in the Boston Public Garden in recent weeks. In September, police arrested a man after they say he threatened to rape a woman who was out for an early morning walk.

The woman was able to escape.