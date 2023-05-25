Local

Massachusetts

Child Cut Another With Razor Blade at Middle School, Blackstone Police Say

Police in Blackstone, Massachusetts, say a 12-year-old boy cut an 11-year-old boy's hand with a razor blade during a fight at Frederick W. Hartnett Middle School

By Mike Pescaro

Police say one boy cut another with a razor blade in a fight Thursday morning at a middle school in Blackstone, Massachusetts.

A school resource officer responded to the fight around 8:30 a.m. at Frederick W. Hartnett Middle School, according to the Blackstone Police Department.

A 12-year-old boy is accused of cutting the hand of an 11-year-old boy, who required stitches.

Police said charges out of Milford Juvenile Court are expected to be filed against the 12-year-old.

The two students involved know each other, police said, and there is not believed to be any threat against the school community.

