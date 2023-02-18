Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Child Indecently Assaulted on MBTA Bus; Transit Police Searching for Suspect

The alleged incident occurred Thursday aboard a Route 17 bus in the area of Columbia Road/Edward Everett Square, MBTA transit police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a person who allegedly inappropriately touched a child aboard an MBTA bus on Thursday in the Edward Everette Square area.

Transit police detectives released a picture of the person of interest on Twitter on Saturday, asking for the public's help identifying them in connection to the indecent assault and battery that occurred on a Route 17 bus last week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal investigation unit at 617-222-1050.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No other information was released Saturday.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us