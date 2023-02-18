Child Indecently Assaulted on MBTA Bus; Transit Police Searching for Suspect

Police are searching for a person who allegedly inappropriately touched a child aboard an MBTA bus on Thursday in the Edward Everette Square area.
Transit police detectives released a picture of the person of interest on Twitter on Saturday, asking for the public's help identifying them in connection to the indecent assault and battery that occurred on a Route 17 bus last week.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal investigation unit at 617-222-1050.
No other information was released Saturday.