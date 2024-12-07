Chilly start to Saturday before more snow expected tonight

Just when you thought we’d get a break from the snow, heads up! We’re tracking a few more flakes for part of your weekend.

But first, as we continue moving through this Saturday, bundle up! Temperatures started the day in the 20s with feels-like temperatures in the single digits and teens. By this afternoon, highs will climb into the mid to upper 30s. It will likely feel like the 20s due to the wind.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

We’ll see increasing clouds later this evening, all in advance of another clipper system that will bring a chance of snow to Greater Boston.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The system will have origins from Canada, but this go-round, we won’t have as much moisture with it. Still, late Saturday into Sunday morning, a few snow showers will likely push through Central and Eastern Mass.

Right now, most of our area, including Boston, could see a coating of snow up to an inch. There could be some higher amounts of snow, possibly up to two or perhaps three inches in communities north of outer Route 2 toward Central Mass into New Hampshire. Most of the snow will likely exit the region before 9 am on Sunday, giving way to gradual clearing. This will not be a crippling snow event for Greater Boston.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Next week, a couple of frontal systems will bring a chance of rain to the region. In fact, we’ll see rain showers late Monday into Tuesday morning. A healthier batch of showers will push in by Wednesday with a cold front.

High temperatures will gradually warm into the mid 50s by Wednesday. But the warmup will be short lived. High temperatures will fall through the day Thursday, into the low 40s.

Have a great weekend!