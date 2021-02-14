Local

valentines day

Chocolate Sales Soaring on First Pandemic Valentine's Day: ‘It's Been Crazy'

“It’s been crazy and it seems like people are overcompensating with candy for not being able to go on vacation or going out to dinner as often,” said Furlong's Candies co-owner Nancy Thrasher. 

By Kathryn Sotnik

This year's Valentine's Day isn't like ones past, but one thing hasn't changed: people's love for chocolate. In fact, chocolate sales are soaring.

At Furlong's Candies in Norwood, Massachusetts, it was an extremely busy day this Valentine’s Day with people coming in for last minute gifts. 

Co-owner Nancy Thrasher says it’s been so busy that sales this year are up 25-30 percent. On Saturday, about 700 people came into the store, she said. 

“Hot chocolate bombs have been a huge hit, chocolate covered strawberries are our big thing at Valentine’s Day,” Thrasher said. 

Thrasher says while the pandemic is making romantic dinners out less likely, chocolate is still a big part of the day. 

According to the National Confectioners Association, 86-percent of Americans planned to buy chocolate for Valentine’s Day. 

“It’s been crazy and it seems like people are overcompensating with candy for not being able to go on vacation or going out to dinner as often,” she said. 

Furlong's has been in business for 91 years, but this year is a first with the pandemic.

They have to monitor how many people come into the store, but they say when people get their favorites, it’s all worth it.

“Usually if someone comes in here not smiling," Thrasher said, "by the time they leave they’re smiling." 

