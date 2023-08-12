Christmas Tree Shops to close amidst tax-free weekend in Massachusetts

Today is the last weekend any Christmas Tree Shop will be open and that means it’s the last day to take advantage of some major savings.

All Christmas Tree Shop locations are closing for good tomorrow, including 18 right here in New England. This amidst tax-free weekend in Massachusetts.

Most retail items up to $2,500 are exempt from sales tax today and tomorrow. Exclusions include meals, motor vehicles, motor boats, gas, telecommunication services, tobacco and marijuana products and alcoholic beverages.

The well-known chain has become somewhat of a staple across the region, selling everything from kitchen gadgets, to outdoor furniture, to toys and even food. It all started on the Cape in the 1950s and is now based in Middleboro, Massachusetts. But the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The store is offering daily discounts of up to 90% off lowest ticket prices, according to their website. This includes every single item in the store and every department.

Even the store's fixtures are being sold, along with displays and stockroom equipment. It all comes amid tax-free weekend in Massachusetts and as parents get ready to send their kids back to school. Experts say parents make the bulk of those purchases this month.

“We're just going to start out being like every other day and finish it like every other day and unfortunately it's going to be the last day.” said receiving manager Steven Diaz.

There are eight remaining CTS locations in Massachusetts. You can find where the locations are here.