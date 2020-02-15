coronavirus

City Officials Support Chinatown Small Businesses Amid Coronavirus Fears

By Nia Hamm and Lara Salahi

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Asian business leaders and city officials will hold a public brunch on Saturday at a restaurant in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood to ensure the public that there is no risk of contracting the coronavirus in the area.

Despite the Lunar New Year, which typically attracts crowds to Chinatown, many restaurants are struggling to attract customers amid fears of the spread of coronavirus.

More than 1300 deaths have been reported globally due to the outbreak of the virus, which originated in China.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 10 mins ago

Frigid Start to Holiday Weekend

Immigration 17 mins ago

Mass. Mayors Respond to Planned Border Patrol Operations

While there have been no reported cases in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, business owners say they've seen a sharp decline in people frequenting area restaurants.

The meeting will take place at China Pearl Restaurant on Tyler Street.

"There's no more risk of coming into contact with coronavirus in Chinatown than in any other community of the state," said Boston city councilor Michelle Wu, who will be among those attending Saturday's meeting.

"What feels like it's personal caution then turns into misinformation and discrimination [and] quickly turns ripples into economic impact for a whole community," Wu said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us