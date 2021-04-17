Clouds, Spotty Showers Linger Through Afternoon

Friday’s spring storm brought much needed rain and even record snow for Worcester where 6.8 inches of snow fell, smashing the previous record of 2.4” set in 1992. Eastern New England is still feeling the effects of this storm that continues to linger offshore.

Spotty rain showers possible this afternoon with temperatures in the 40s, with a stiff northwest wind, though clouds will rule much of the day. The mountains will continue to see off and on snow showers today and light accumulations.

Sunday will start off with clouds over eastern New England while sunshine to our west but with daytime heating, clouds will increase in the afternoon and a few showers develop as well. Highs Sunday will be a bit warmer in the low 50s and less wind too.

Showers hang around for Monday afternoon, again because of afternoon instability. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s where we see more sunshine.

Warmer temperatures arrive Tuesday with a strong southwest wind pushing us to near 70 across much of the region. A strong storm system approaches New England Wednesday with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon and snow for the higher elevations. This disturbance lingers into Thursday morning and then some clearing is expected later in the day.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s Wednesday to upper 50s by Thursday.

Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with another chance for rain Sunday afternoon as seen in our exclusive 10-day forecast.