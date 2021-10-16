Local

Coast Guard Involved in Search for Missing Boater in Somerset

The search was continuing as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The U.S. Coast Guard is involved in a water search that is underway in Somerset, Massachusetts, as authorities attempt to locate a man who they believe didn't return after going boating Friday night.

According to a statement from the Somerset Fire Department, the Somerset Harbor Master alerted the station around 10:30 a.m. Saturday that a man had taken a dinghy onto the river from the Somerset Yacht Club on Gay Street at about 5 p.m. Friday, but had not yet returned.

Fire officials later learned the man’s car was still parked in the club lot Saturday morning.

The fire department activated a task force that includes Somerset police, drone teams, the harbor master, marine units, environmental police, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Massachusetts State Police are also assisting.

First responders are conducting a coordinated grid search on the water from the Charles M. Braga Jr. Memorial Bridge to the Town of Dighton, the fire department said.

The search was continuing as of 4 p.m. Saturday. No other information was immediately available.

