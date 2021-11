The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing person in the water off of Nantasket Beach in Hull, Massachusetts.

The Coast Guard sent teams into the water overnight. A helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod was expected to do a first light search in the morning as well, a spokesperson said.

This is not the result of a missing or capsized boat, officials said. No further information was immediately available.