Coast Guard

Coast Guard Tows Fishing Boat to Safety in 5-Day Operation

The Coast Guard cutter Tahoma took the fishing vessel into tow and hauled it five days before turning it over to a towing company near Buzzard's Bay.

By The Associated Press

United States Coast Guard

A fishing vessel that became stranded off the coast of Massachusetts last Sunday has been towed to safety after a five-day operation, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Saturday.

The fishing vessel Fearless was 160 nautical miles east of Nantucket on Sunday night when it became disabled and called for help. Winds were more than 20 miles per hour at the time with 8-foot waves, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard cutter Tahoma took the fishing vessel into tow on Monday and hauled it five days before turning it over to a towing company near Buzzard's Bay on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

Cmdr. Eric Johnson, Tahoma's commanding officer, gave credit to the fishing crew's experience.

"The crew quickly and expertly set the tow and were proactive about monitoring it and communicating during the transit,'' Johnson said in a statement.

The 270-foot Tahoma is based in Kittery, Maine.

