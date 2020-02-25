College Students Abroad Among Those Affected by Coronavirus Concerns

As the world continued to worry about the spread of coronavirus, college students are among those being affected.

Students abroad at Emerson College's castle, Kasteel Well, in the Netherlands, are now restricted from traveling out of that country until March 15.

The school has also cancelled an upcoming trip for those students, who were planning to visit Milan, Italy.

"I think it's ruined the trip for a lot of people and it's terrible," said Emerson student Miles Schuman.

He thinks the school made the right move, but he knows those in the Netherlands are disappointed.

"They're heartbroken," he said. "This is the entire reason why people go on this trip. I mean, just to go travel, and they're not allowed to travel outside of the Netherlands, either."

Stonehill College in Easton is also recommending its two dozen students in Italy to leave the country and return to their home within 48 hours, then self-quarantine when they get back.

And Assumption College in Worcester is suspending all college-sponsored travel to the northern region of Italy.

Students in Boston also worried, knowing officials say we should prepare for a coronavirus crisis here in the U.S.

"My mom is constantly sending me articles about it, so it's a little nerve-racking, of course," said Emerson student Elena Plousadis.

Emerson says it will continue to monitor, adding that more travel restrictions could be put in place after March 15.