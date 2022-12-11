Local

College to Hold Vigil for 4 Students Killed in Fiery Crash

The investigation could take weeks if not longer because of the severity of the crash, a state police spokesperson said

Maine Maritime Academy is holding a vigil for four students killed in a fiery weekend SUV crash.

The event was to be held Sunday evening for students, faculty and local residents on the lawn of Leavitt Hall a day after the deadly crash shook the community.

Four students died and three others were hurt when a Range Rover driven by Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York, crashed into a tree and burst info flames early Saturday. Goncalves-Radding and two other students survived and were taken to local hospitals.

The dead were identified as Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts.

Maine State Police are investigating the crash, and the investigation could take weeks if not longer because of the severity of the crash, a state police spokesperson said.

Maine Maritime Academy President Jerry Paul said the deaths and injuries were a devastating blow for the students’ families and friends, and for the college community. “Our community is grieving for these young lives and for their families,” he said in a statement.

Maine Maritime Academy is a four-year college that focuses on maritime training with areas of study including engineering, management, science and transportation.

