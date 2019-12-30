Local
Conn. Man Accused of Throwing Pocket Knife at Other Driver in Road Rage Incident

The confrontation began after one vehicle cut off the other, according to Massachusetts State Police

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A 26-year-old Connecticut man was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2019 after he allegedly threw a folding pocket knife at another driver during a road rage confrontation.
A Connecticut man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly threw a pocket knife at another driver during a road age incident on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

State police said they received a report at about 9 p.m. of a road rage incident involving two drivers on I-90 in Auburn. The caller told authorities the other motorists threw a knife into his window, harming him and his passenger.

An investigation determined the drivers of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler and a 2011 BMW 328 were involved in a road rage confrontation after one of the vehicles cut off the other. The incident escalated to lights being flashed, gestures and “brake jobs” until the driver of the Jeep threw a folding pocket knife into the window of the BMW.

The BMW driver, who was only identified as a 22-year-old man from Middletown, Connecticut, suffered minor injuries along with his 23-year-old passenger. The pair were going to seek treatment on their own, according to state police.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 26-year-old Joshua Garrey of Wethersfield, Connecticut. He was arrested on several charges that include two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, following too closely, throwing an object on a highway and failure to use care and caution.

Garrey was released on $500 bail and is expected to be arraigned at Worcester District Court at a later date. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

