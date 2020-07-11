Local

Construction on Turnpike Tower, New CarGurus HQ Cleared to Start

By Gintautas Dumcius, Boston Business Journal

RENDERING COURTESY OF ELKUS MANFREDI ARCHITECTS

The future 1001 Boylston St. tower above the Mass. Turnpike has the agreements needed to start the air-rights project, according to developer Samuels & Associates.

The project, after seven years of planning, is the first air-rights development to move ahead since Copley Place in the early 1980s, according to Samuels. The development, also known as Parcel 12, is across Massachusetts Ave. and close to the MBTA Green Line’s Hynes Convention Center station.

CarGurus Inc. is slated to move its headquarters into the 20-story tower once it’s built. The tech company (Nasdaq: CARG), which manages an online automotive marketplace, currently has three offices in Cambridge, with leases that extend through 2022, 2025 and 2033. CarGurus is expected to take the top 11 floors of the tower. The move to 1001 Boylston St., would nearly double the company’s existing footprint to 275,000 square feet.

Read the full story in the Boston Business Journal.

