Controversial blogger ‘Turtleboy' to be arraigned on charges related to Karen Read case

A controversial blogger is moving from the keyboard to the courtroom on Friday.

Aidan Kearney, also known as "Turtleboy," was indicted this week on 16 new charges, all related to his involvement with the murder case against Karen Reed. This is the second set of charges he's facing.

Kearney, 41, of Holden, was first arrested back in October on multiple counts of intimidation of a witness, juror or law enforcement official and a single count of conspiracy. He has been free on personal recognizance since his arraignment with a requirement that he not have contact with anyone tied to the Read case.

A Norfolk County grand jury indicted Kearney on 16 new charges on Wednesday, including eight counts of witness intimidation, three counts of conspiracy to intimidate witnesses and five counts of picketing a witness.

These charges stem from his involvement blogging about and investigating alternate theories surrounding the alleged murder of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe in Canton, Massachusetts, in January 2022, and the second-degree murder case against O'Keefe's girlfriend Karen Reed.

It's alleged that Kearney worked with a police dispatcher to intimidate three people, including a Massachusetts State Police investigator working on the Karen Reed case. The dispatcher is also facing a conspiracy charge.

Kearney vehemently denies the allegations against him. His attorney said his actions are protected by the First Amendment.

The indictment moves the case to Superior Court, and he is scheduled to be arraigned at noon Friday.