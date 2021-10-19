Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fall River

Convenience Store Owner Shot and Killed in Fall River

Lal Kishor Mahaseth, 54, of Fall River, has been identified by police as the victim.

By Marc Fortier

The owner of a local convenience store was shot and killed Monday night in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Fall River police said they received a call around 10:30 p.m. reporting that a male victim had been shot inside the Stop N Save convenience store at 201 Rock St., the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. The 911 caller had entered the store to purchase food and found the owner of the store on the floor behind the counter with blood on his chest.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim, Lal Kishor Mahaseth, 54, of Fall River, was taken by ambulance to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m., the district attorney's office said.

The investigation remains "extremely active," the district attorney's office said. Anyone who was in the area between 9 and 10:30 p.m. Monday is asked to contact Fall River police at (508) 676-8511.

More Massachusetts stories

BOSTON 36 mins ago

Large Crime Scene in Boston, Multiple Blocks Closed Off

vaccine 10 hours ago

8 Hospital Employees Sue Mass General Brigham Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

This article tagged under:

Fall RiverMassachusettsshootingstop n save
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us