Convenience Store Owner Shot and Killed in Fall River

The owner of a local convenience store was shot and killed Monday night in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Fall River police said they received a call around 10:30 p.m. reporting that a male victim had been shot inside the Stop N Save convenience store at 201 Rock St., the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. The 911 caller had entered the store to purchase food and found the owner of the store on the floor behind the counter with blood on his chest.

The victim, Lal Kishor Mahaseth, 54, of Fall River, was taken by ambulance to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m., the district attorney's office said.

The investigation remains "extremely active," the district attorney's office said. Anyone who was in the area between 9 and 10:30 p.m. Monday is asked to contact Fall River police at (508) 676-8511.