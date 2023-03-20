Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cambridge

Convenience Store Robbery Under Investigation in Cambridge

Authorities said that a gun was possibly shown to the clerk

By Matt Fortin

Cambridge MA police generic stock photo
NECN

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, were investigating Sunday after a man was said to have robbed a convenience store, possibly with a gun.

The store that was robbed was on Massachusetts Avenue, an area where officers remained on scene investigating after the incident, which was reported around 3:30 p.m.

The Cambridge Police Department noted on social media that a "possible firearm" was displayed to the clerk, but didn't offer additional details about the incident.

